You'll be walking in the air with The Snowman

This ever-sparkling production of The Snowman transports children into the wintery wonderland of a boy and his magical eponymous friend.

Featuring a mix of enchanting dancing and live music – including the famous title song, Walking in the Air, a unique friendship is formed as the boy and his snowman take a starry-skied adventure to the North Pole where they meet a host of colourful characters including dancing penguins, reindeer, Father Christmas and the infamous Jack Frost.

Based on the book by Raymond Briggs and staged by Birmingham Repertory Theatre, expect larger-than- life costumes, sparkling set designs and magical effects that combine to bring this childhood favourite to life on stage.

The Snowman is at Mayflower Theatre in Southampton from January 10 to 14. Go to mayflower.org.uk, or call the box office on 023 8071 1811.