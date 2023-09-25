News you can trust since 1877
How many of these words and phrases do you use. Picture: Habibur Rahman
11 iconic words and phrases you will only know if you are a true Portsmouth native

Portsmouth is a colourful city full of interesting history and character – as well as some of its own unique phrases.
By Kelly Brown
Published 28th Nov 2020, 07:00 BST
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 10:15 BST

Our home also has plenty of unique words and phrases you are unlikely to hear if you venture away from the city – unless you happen across another one of the old Pompey faithful.

However language is constantly evolving through the years and slang can end up falling out of fashion.

We’ve picked eleven classic Old Portsmouth sayings, how many do you use?

One of the most famous Pompey words. It is used as a lighthearted insult and means 'fool'. Variations of Dinlo are also used including 'Din’, ‘Dinny’ and ‘dinny dinlo’. The term apparently has its roots among the Romany gypsies, who still use it.

1. Dinlo

To 'cop the needle' means to become angry or upset and is often used to describe someone who is getting agitated or irritated about something. These days it tends to be shorted to say that someone has 'copped' or 'well copped'

2. Cop the needle

This Pompey phrase is used to describe what someone is doing if they are being obnoxious, rude or loud. It has also been immortalised in the song I Predict a Riot by Kaiser Chiefs!

3. Gettin' lairy

Another of the more famous Portsmouth slang words. Mush is pronounced 'Moosh' and means mate or friend. You can expect to hear it around the city. It can be traced back to the old Romany word meaning ‘my good friend’.

4. Mush

