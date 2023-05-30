3 . Harbour View, Gosport

Gosport boasts not only fantastic views of the Solent - but also the best views of Portsmouth too! And a stroll along the eastern shoreline will confirm this, starting at the Hardway Slip carpark area and following the path leading to Heritage Way, past the Explosion Museum towards Millennium Bridge. Once over the other side of the bridge there are a number of places to stop, and get a drink and admire the scenery - or you can carry on into the town centre - and beyond into Haslar and Alverstoke if the moody takes you. Picture: Neil Harris Photo: -