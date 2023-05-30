Summer is ‘officially’ around the corner, and with the weather heating up and the days getting longer – there are plenty of opportunities to get out and enjoy a summer stroll.
With its perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this summer.
Here are just some of our favourites:
1. Farlington Marshes
Wonderful wildlife and fantastic views make a stroll along Farlington Marshes perfect for the summer - and great for birdwatching. It has free parking immediately off the A27 and is accessible by the cycle path which runs along the top, however with uneven paths in some places it will not suit everyone.
There are some fantastic summer walks across the area including this one at Holly Hill Woodland Park which extends all the way to, and then along, the River Hamble. There is also a park and cafe at the neighbouring Holly Hill Play Area. Picture: Graham May Photo: -
3. Harbour View, Gosport
Gosport boasts not only fantastic views of the Solent - but also the best views of Portsmouth too! And a stroll along the eastern shoreline will confirm this, starting at the Hardway Slip carpark area and following the path leading to Heritage Way, past the Explosion Museum towards Millennium Bridge. Once over the other side of the bridge there are a number of places to stop, and get a drink and admire the scenery - or you can carry on into the town centre - and beyond into Haslar and Alverstoke if the moody takes you.
4. Portchester Castle and coastal path
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place for a summer stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond.
