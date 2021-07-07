Things you can do in Portsmouth from July 19.

11 things you can do in Portsmouth from July 19

The final easing of lockdown restrictions will go ahead later this month.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Wednesday, 7th July 2021, 11:52 am

It had been postponed from June 21, but the Prime Minister announced that step four in the government’s Covid roadmap would go ahead as planned on July 19.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth cruise liner sails into Southampton after crew members test positive for Covid

The easing will see the end of social distancing and the mask-mandate, as well as the opening of venues such as theatres and nightclubs.

A lot will change on July 19, so we have pulled together a guide to 11 things you will be able to do in Portsmouth after that date.

Make sure to click through all the pages of our gallery!

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. Have a song and a dance at a wedding

All restrictions on weddings will be lifted from July 19. Meaning there will be no limits on guest numbers and there will be no requirement for table service at life events, or restrictions on singing or dancing. Picture: John Moore/ Getty Images

Photo: John Moore/ Getty Images

Buy photo

2. Party the night away at Astoria

Nightclubs across the city including Astoria and more, will be able to reopen properly from July 19. So time to dust off the old dance moves.

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Buy photo

3. Cheer a goal at Fratton Park

It has been a long time since the stands at Fratton Park have been packed with the Pompey faithful. But come the 2021-22 season fans will be back in the ground, with limits on sports stadiums lifted from July 19. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/ Getty images

Photo: Charlie Crowhurst/ Getty images

Buy photo

4. Got to the pub in a large group

The rule of six will be lifted inside pubs and all other hospitality venues - meaning you can go to pubs in large groups once again. Picture: Finnbarr Webster/ Getty Images

Photo: Finnbarr Webster/ Getty Images

Buy photo
PortsmouthPrime MinisterSouthampton
Next Page
Page 1 of 3