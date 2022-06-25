Starting yesterday and running until Sunday, the event is a showcase for supercars and concept vehicle models.

It takes place in the parklands surrounding Goodwood House, near Chichester.

Crowds gathered to watch the cars race round to the top of the hillclimb, and the Red Arrows soar across the sky.

Models of sustainable vehicles were also on display at Electric Avenue, showcasing electric cars.

Cars brought by Formula One teams were also showcased to motoring enthusiasts, and a whole host of other events are planned over the weekend.

Here are 12 photos from the Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022.

Make sure to click through all the pages to see what has happened so far.

Undefined: readMore

1. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022. Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

2. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022. Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

3. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022. Pictured are the Red Arrows. Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

4. Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed 2022. Photo: S Robards Photo Sales