A popular pick your own sunflower field in Hayling Island has reopen for business this weekend.

Sam’s Sunflowers at Stoke Fruit Farm opened at the weekend with its planned opening hours over the summer being 10am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 9pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sunday throughout the summer. Dogs are allowed on site after 5pm on Thursdays. There is also a maize maze and refreshments and toilets available on site. The weekend’s opening included a special event on Saturday evening featuring musical performances from Michelle Lewis and Dicey Riley.

Entry costs £6 for adults including five basic sunflowers, £4 for children over the age of 12 including sunflowers and children under the age of 11 are free – with the option of picking five sunflowers for £4. Prebooking is not required unless it is for one of the special events being held at

Visitors can hire secateurs or bring their own. To visit use post code PO11 0RT and follow the signs to St Peters Road, Northney. For more details visit www.stokefruitfarm.co.uk/live-update-on-sunflowers

1 . Sam's Sunflowers Pictured is: Jamie and Sarak Atkinson from Lee-on-the-Solent. Picture: Sarah Standing (300723-9930) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

2 . Sam's Sunflowers Pictured is: (l-r) Poppy Davison, Ellie Lawrence, her son Acer Lawrence (3) and Selina Davison from Hayling Island. Picture: Sarah Standing (300723-7261) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

3 . Sam's Sunflowers Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island is now open Picture: Sarah Standing (300723-9996) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales

4 . Sam's Sunflowers Pictured is: Dicey Riley. Picture: Sarah Standing (300723-9919) Photo: Sarah Standing Photo Sales