12 pictures from Sam's 'pick your own' Sunflowers in Hayling Island - entry costs and times
Sam’s Sunflowers at Stoke Fruit Farm opened at the weekend with its planned opening hours over the summer being 10am to 4pm Monday to Wednesday, 10am to 9pm Thursday to Saturday, and 10am to 6pm on Sunday throughout the summer. Dogs are allowed on site after 5pm on Thursdays. There is also a maize maze and refreshments and toilets available on site. The weekend’s opening included a special event on Saturday evening featuring musical performances from Michelle Lewis and Dicey Riley.
Entry costs £6 for adults including five basic sunflowers, £4 for children over the age of 12 including sunflowers and children under the age of 11 are free – with the option of picking five sunflowers for £4. Prebooking is not required unless it is for one of the special events being held at
Visitors can hire secateurs or bring their own. To visit use post code PO11 0RT and follow the signs to St Peters Road, Northney. For more details visit www.stokefruitfarm.co.uk/live-update-on-sunflowers