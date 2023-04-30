News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Jeff Stelling leaving Sky Sports after 30 years with Soccer Saturday
4 hours ago Hardcore coronation fans already camped outside Buckingham Palace
5 hours ago One dead and seven injured in Cornwall nightclub knife attack
8 hours ago Ferry runs aground with baby on board after smoke in engine room
8 hours ago Coronation Street actress Barbara Young dies aged 92
1 day ago Eurovision acts land in Liverpool ahead of Song Contest

12 things that everyone from Portsmouth should have done at least once

If you grew up here, or currently live in Portsmouth, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.

By David George
Published 24th Jun 2021, 16:35 BST
Updated 30th Apr 2023, 18:05 BST

Whether it’s cheering on the mighty Blues at Fratton Park, or tucking into one of the city’s famous takeaways, you cannot truly call yourself a Portsmouth local until you've ticked these off your list.

SEE ALSO: The number of homes in Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham sitting empty for more than six months

Admittedly, this journalist hasn’t even finished the list himself – so I’ll have to go about changing that!

Here are 12 things that everyone from Portsmouth should have done in their lives.

Or at least had it on your list of things to do, even if you haven't quite got round to it yet. Picture: @Skymariner/ www.skymarinerdrone.com

1. Gone to the top of the Spinnaker Tower

Or at least had it on your list of things to do, even if you haven't quite got round to it yet. Picture: @Skymariner/ www.skymarinerdrone.com Photo: @Skymariner

Photo Sales
You must have visited this famous football ground at least once. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

2. Cheered Pompey on at Fratton Park

You must have visited this famous football ground at least once. Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
If you grew up in Portsmouth, you have definitely tried out all that Clarence Pier has to offer at least once or twice.

3. Been on the amusements at Clarence Pier

If you grew up in Portsmouth, you have definitely tried out all that Clarence Pier has to offer at least once or twice. Photo: Ian Hargreaves

Photo Sales
Oh yes you have!

4. Seen a panto at The Kings Theatre

Oh yes you have! Photo: HR

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthBluesFratton ParkGosportFareham