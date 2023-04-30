12 things that everyone from Portsmouth should have done at least once
If you grew up here, or currently live in Portsmouth, there are some things that absolutely all of us will have done at some point.
Whether it’s cheering on the mighty Blues at Fratton Park, or tucking into one of the city’s famous takeaways, you cannot truly call yourself a Portsmouth local until you've ticked these off your list.
SEE ALSO: The number of homes in Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham sitting empty for more than six months
Admittedly, this journalist hasn’t even finished the list himself – so I’ll have to go about changing that!
Here are 12 things that everyone from Portsmouth should have done in their lives.
Page 1 of 3