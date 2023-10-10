News you can trust since 1877
13 of the best autumn walks in and near the Portsmouth area

Autumn leaves and hot chocolates – two perfect things to accompany any walk this season as the days get colder and the nights get darker.
By Kelly Brown
Published 10th Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2023, 10:51 BST

With our perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this autumn.

Here are just some of our favourites:

Just some of our favourite walks

1. Autumn walks

Just some of our favourite walks Photo: The News

Bursting with Autumn colours, Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Butser Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other side. Picture: Sam Moore

2. Queen Elizabeth Country Park

Bursting with Autumn colours, Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Butser Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other side. Picture: Sam Moore Photo: Sam Moore

Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolutely treasure during the autumn with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the Rover Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May

3. Holly Hill

Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolutely treasure during the autumn with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the Rover Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May Photo: -

Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond. It is the perfect mix of trees and coast. Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography

4. Portchester Castle and coastal path

Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond. It is the perfect mix of trees and coast. Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -

