Autumn leaves and hot chocolates – two perfect things to accompany any walk this season as the days get colder and the nights get darker.
With our perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this autumn.
Here are just some of our favourites:
1. Autumn walks
Just some of our favourite walks Photo: The News
2. Queen Elizabeth Country Park
Bursting with Autumn colours, Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails, a cafe and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends. And Butser Hill is always worth the climb for its stunning views across both the South Downs on one side and the Solent on the other side.
Picture: Sam Moore Photo: Sam Moore
3. Holly Hill
Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolutely treasure during the autumn with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the Rover Hamble. There is also a playpark nearby outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May Photo: -
4. Portchester Castle and coastal path
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle there are two play parks as well as a take away cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond. It is the perfect mix of trees and coast.
Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -