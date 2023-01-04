News you can trust since 1877
The hundreds of swimmers dressed up as their favourite characters, including Batman, Super-Mario and a nun

13 of the best images of the New Years Day Dip 2023 at Stokes Bay

By Habib Rahman
43 minutes ago

THOUSANDS of merrymakers gathered to see over 400 people don swimsuits and fancy dress and take an icy plunge in the Solent on New Year’s Day. Here are some of the best images.

1. The 2023 Gafirs New Years Day Dip,

Friends preparing for the dip

Photo: Sam Stephenson

2. The 2023 Gafirs New Years Day Dip, an annual New Year's Day dip in the Solent. Pictured is action from the event. Pictured is (L-R) Daniel Johns, Chris Blatch-Gainey, Ben Gainey and Tom Rawlings. 1st January 2023 Photograph by Sam Stephenson, 07880 703135, www.samstephenson.co.uk.

Daniel Johns, Chris Blatch-Gainey, Ben Gainey and Tom Rawlings

Photo: Sam Stephenson

3. The 2023 Gafirs New Years Day Dip

Hundreds take icy dip New Year's Day in the Solent for Gosport charity

Photo: Sam Stephenson

4. The 2023 Gafirs New Years Day Dip

Dressing up for the dip

Photo: Sam Stephenson

