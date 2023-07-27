With the bandstand out of action while the sea defence works are carried out, the Live at the Bandstand on Tour continued at the weekend with performances on Castle Field. The final performances of the summer are on Southsea Common throughout this weekend (July 29 and 30) at the Southsea Kite Festival, followed by performances on the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham on August 5 and 6 from 1pm to 4pm.