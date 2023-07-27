News you can trust since 1877
13 pictures from Live at the Bandstand in Portsmouth on Castle Field

Music lovers continue to enjoy Portsmouth’s popular ‘Live at the Bandstand’ events with people continuing to flock to the free entertainment in the city.
By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Jul 2023, 13:27 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST

With the bandstand out of action while the sea defence works are carried out, the Live at the Bandstand on Tour continued at the weekend with performances on Castle Field. The final performances of the summer are on Southsea Common throughout this weekend (July 29 and 30) at the Southsea Kite Festival, followed by performances on the King George V Playing Fields in Cosham on August 5 and 6 from 1pm to 4pm.

For more details visit www.visitportsmouth.co.uk/whats-on/live-at-the-bandstand-p851541

Here are pictures from this weekend:

Pictured - The Weller Mayhem Family

1. Live at the Bandstand

Pictured - The Weller Mayhem Family

Pictured - lots of people turned out for the free music event

2. Live at the Bandstand

Pictured - lots of people turned out for the free music event

Pictured - The DJ entertained the crowd between performers

3. Live from the Bandstand

Pictured - The DJ entertained the crowd between performers

Pictured - Fugitive Orchestra

4. Live at the Bandstand

Pictured - Fugitive Orchestra

