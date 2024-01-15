On a cold and crisp winter’s day there can be nothing better than a walk to blow away the cobwebs.
And we are so lucky that whether you are looking for a coastal or a woodland walk there are plenty of fantastic options to choose from across the Portsmouth area. Here are just some of our favourites:
1. Farlington Marshes
In a perfect position at the top of the city, Farlington Marshes is a great choice for a winter stroll. You can either do the whole circular route, or can cut through the grass for a shorter walk taking in the scenic views. Photo: Contributed
2. Alver Valley Country Park
There is much to enjoy in Gosport's wildlife haven through the changing seasons. With wood walks and ponds to explore - and of course a park for those with children - it really does have it all.
Picture: Sarah Standing (180641-3088) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Queen Elizabeth Country Park
Queen Elizabeth Country Park has it all with woods to explore, a park, an assault course, bike trails and even a dog wash for your four-legged friends which makes it the perfect place to visit in the winter with all of the family.
Picture: Sam Moore Photo: Sam Moore
4. Holly Hill
Holly Hill Woodland Park is an absolute treasure with the wooded paths around the lakes snaking around the site and out to the River Hamble. There is also a play park nearby just outside the leisure centre for those with families. Picture: Graham May Photo: -