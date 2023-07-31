News you can trust since 1877
15 things to do in Portsmouth in the summer holidays on a budget

The school holidays are a long six weeks for many families, and finding things to entertain the family – which do not break the bank – is always a challenge.
By Kelly Brown
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:39 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 11:49 BST

Portsmouth and the surrounding area has so many wonderful things to do, whether rain or shine, with great parks, walks and attractions as well as free events.

We have put together 15 ideas to help inspire you so that you can have some quality family time – without spending a pretty penny:

Rain or shine a trip to Fort Nelson is always well worth a visit, and best of all it is free - though pre-booking is advised. The Victorian fort has 19 acres to explore with its tunnel, ramparts, and outdoor space, as well as a museum of treasures to discover. Children will also love the challenge of the junior assault course, suitable for ages 3 –11 years. Tickets cost £3.50, pay on the day. www.royalarmouries.org

1. Fort Nelson

1. Fort Nelson

Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island is the perfect summer destination where the family can get together and pick their own sunflowers and wildflowers from the field, before enjoying Picture: Sarah Standing (300723-9996)

2. Pick Your Own Sunflowers

2. Pick Your Own Sunflowers

A huge dinosaur is just one of the many highlights at the highlights at the free to enter Cumberland House Natural History Museum where you can you can take a walk through the A-Z of Natural History. A popular feature is the museum's Butterfly House where you can watch the magical creatures as they fly around and - most likely - land on you too. The museum, next to Canoe Lake, is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm.

3. Cumberland House Natural History Museum

3. Cumberland House Natural History Museum

We are so luck to have so many wonderful - and free - splash parks and pads in and around the city which are perfect for families to enjoy. Locally there are splash parks in: Hilsea Jubilee Splash Park next to the lido, Canoe Lake, Southsea Splash Park on Clarence Esplanade, Gosport Splash Park near Pebble Beach Car Park at Stokes Bay and Lee-on-the-Solent Splash Park near to the Beach Road carpark.

4. Splash parks

4. Splash parks

