3 . Cumberland House Natural History Museum

A huge dinosaur is just one of the many highlights at the highlights at the free to enter Cumberland House Natural History Museum where you can you can take a walk through the A-Z of Natural History. A popular feature is the museum's Butterfly House where you can watch the magical creatures as they fly around and - most likely - land on you too. The museum, next to Canoe Lake, is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm. Photo: Malcolm Wells