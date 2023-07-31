The school holidays are a long six weeks for many families, and finding things to entertain the family – which do not break the bank – is always a challenge.
Portsmouth and the surrounding area has so many wonderful things to do, whether rain or shine, with great parks, walks and attractions as well as free events.
We have put together 15 ideas to help inspire you so that you can have some quality family time – without spending a pretty penny:
1. Fort Nelson
Rain or shine a trip to Fort Nelson is always well worth a visit, and best of all it is free - though pre-booking is advised. The Victorian fort has 19 acres to explore with its tunnel, ramparts, and outdoor space, as well as a museum of treasures to discover. Children will also love the challenge of the junior assault course, suitable for ages 3 –11 years. Tickets cost £3.50, pay on the day. www.royalarmouries.org Photo: Fort Nelson
2. Pick Your Own Sunflowers
Sam's Sunflowers in Hayling Island is the perfect summer destination where the family can get together and pick their own sunflowers and wildflowers from the field, before enjoying Picture: Sarah Standing (300723-9996) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Cumberland House Natural History Museum
A huge dinosaur is just one of the many highlights at the highlights at the free to enter Cumberland House Natural History Museum where you can you can take a walk through the A-Z of Natural History. A popular feature is the museum's Butterfly House where you can watch the magical creatures as they fly around and - most likely - land on you too. The museum, next to Canoe Lake, is open Tuesday to Sunday, 10am-5pm. Photo: Malcolm Wells
4. Splash parks
We are so luck to have so many wonderful - and free - splash parks and pads in and around the city which are perfect for families to enjoy. Locally there are splash parks in: Hilsea Jubilee Splash Park next to the lido, Canoe Lake, Southsea Splash Park on Clarence Esplanade, Gosport Splash Park near Pebble Beach Car Park at Stokes Bay and Lee-on-the-Solent Splash Park near to the Beach Road carpark. Photo: Sarah Standing