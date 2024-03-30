From Comic Con to the kite festival, from the Great South Run to Beach Dubbin, there are plenty to choose – especially as Portsmouth hosts the commemorations for the 80th anniversary of D-Day. Many more dates will be added to our calendars in the coming months as more and more event details are confirmed, but here are some of the biggest and best events we are most looking forward to this year:
1. Fabulous events in 2024
2. Portsmouth Chilli and Gin Festival
The two-day event at Fort Purbrook on May 4 and 5 will be 'hot, hot, hot' with crowds enjoying an array of hot sauces, chillies, cookery demonstrations, artisan gins and family activities, across both days. There will also be a chilli eating competition for those brave enough to try. Entertainment will be provided by a variety of live music acts including their resident DJ. Tickets at www.chilliandginfestival.com Photo: Mike Cooter
3. Portsmouth Comic Con
Taking place at Portsmouth Guildhall on May 11 and 12, Portsmouth Comic Con – International Festival of Comics returns bringing you the best in Comics, Film, TV and Pop Culture entertainment. For 2024 visitors will be able to enter Platform 9¾ and the wizarding world of Harry Potter, visit the home of Stranger Things’ Byers family, and explore the Marvel Universe in a mesmerising experience unlike any other. Tickets and information portsmouthcomiccon.com Photo: Habibur Rahman
4. D-Day 80
The 80th anniverary of the Normandy Landings will be commemorated in a special event on Southsea Common on June 5. This will be followed by other local events including a at the Ferry Boast Inn carpark on Hayling Island on June 6 and the large two-day family D-day event at Daedalus in Lee-on-the-Solent on June 8 and 9. Photo: Chris Moorhouse (050619-53)