With a perfect location of being both right on the coast and at the edge of the South Downs National Park, Portsmouth and its surrounding towns have a whole host of fantastic walks to enjoy this spring.
Here are just some of our favourites:
2. Portchester Castle and coastal path
Portchester Castle and coastal path is the perfect place to take a stroll this spring taking in some history, stunning scenery and opportunities to explore. Along the route from the castle (which has cafe facilities and toilets) there are two play parks - as well as a takeaway cafe. You can also follow the coastal path all the way along to the Salt Cafe and beyond to Cams Hill if you are feeling adventurous!Picture by Jo Bryant. Instagram: @jobryantphotography Photo: -
3. Foxes Forest
Foxes Forest in Hilsea is the perfect walk for all of the family taking in the wooded area across the top of the city leading from the Hilsea Roundabout to Eastern Road. With ducks to feed, trees hide behind and the earth ramparts of Hilsea Lines to explore it is perfect for all ages. And if you fancy a cuppa afterwards head over to the Lido side which has the splendid little cafe next to the wakeboard centre as well as the parks and pump track (if you little ones still have any energy left)Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson
There are some fantastic walks across the area including this one at Holly Hill Woodland Park.Picture: Graham May Photo: -