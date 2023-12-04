19 wonderful pictures of Emsworth Christmas Festival as Santa greets happy families and children
Excited families and children enjoyed the grotto and whole host of activities at the Christmas Festival at One Church on Main Road. Father Christmas and his helpers greeted residents and entrepreneurs as they explored the festival on Saturday.
A brass band performed to the crowds as families got stuck into the festival games such as hook a duck and got on the funfair rides. The festival was organised in support of CancerWise, a Chichester-based charity which provides several services to people who are dealing with the affliction.
Prizes at the Christmas tombola were donated to the charity. Here are 19 pictures from the day.
