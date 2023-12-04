News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

19 wonderful pictures of Emsworth Christmas Festival as Santa greets happy families and children

Santa Claus made an appearance this weekend as Christmas visited Emsworth.
By Freddie Webb
Published 4th Dec 2023, 12:17 GMT
Updated 4th Dec 2023, 12:18 GMT

Excited families and children enjoyed the grotto and whole host of activities at the Christmas Festival at One Church on Main Road. Father Christmas and his helpers greeted residents and entrepreneurs as they explored the festival on Saturday.

NOW READ: Stunning pictures from Emsworth Christmas lights switch-on

A brass band performed to the crowds as families got stuck into the festival games such as hook a duck and got on the funfair rides. The festival was organised in support of CancerWise, a Chichester-based charity which provides several services to people who are dealing with the affliction.

Prizes at the Christmas tombola were donated to the charity. Here are 19 pictures from the day.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

The Emsworth Christmas Festival was held this weekend, with live music, fun fair and various vendors selling Christmas gifts. Father Christmas made an appearance to wow the children.

1. Emsworth Christmas Festival

The Emsworth Christmas Festival was held this weekend, with live music, fun fair and various vendors selling Christmas gifts. Father Christmas made an appearance to wow the children. Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Pictured - Santa's Grotto was a sellout

2. Emsworth Christmas Festival

Pictured - Santa's Grotto was a sellout Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Pictured - Freddy Foster, six, Tommy Foster, five, with Dad and Nanny from Waterlooville.

3. Emsworth Christmas Festival

Pictured - Freddy Foster, six, Tommy Foster, five, with Dad and Nanny from Waterlooville. Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Pictured - Scarlett Mckendry, 3 with Mum Amy from Havant.

4. Emsworth Christmas Festival

Pictured - Scarlett Mckendry, 3 with Mum Amy from Havant. Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:EmsworthChichester