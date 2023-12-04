Santa Claus made an appearance this weekend as Christmas visited Emsworth.

Excited families and children enjoyed the grotto and whole host of activities at the Christmas Festival at One Church on Main Road. Father Christmas and his helpers greeted residents and entrepreneurs as they explored the festival on Saturday.

A brass band performed to the crowds as families got stuck into the festival games such as hook a duck and got on the funfair rides. The festival was organised in support of CancerWise, a Chichester-based charity which provides several services to people who are dealing with the affliction.

Prizes at the Christmas tombola were donated to the charity. Here are 19 pictures from the day.

The majority of images are available to purchase should you wish to do so on our Photosales section, or you can call 0330 403 0033 or email [email protected].

1 . Emsworth Christmas Festival The Emsworth Christmas Festival was held this weekend, with live music, fun fair and various vendors selling Christmas gifts. Father Christmas made an appearance to wow the children. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . Emsworth Christmas Festival Pictured - Santa's Grotto was a sellout Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . Emsworth Christmas Festival Pictured - Freddy Foster, six, Tommy Foster, five, with Dad and Nanny from Waterlooville. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4 . Emsworth Christmas Festival Pictured - Scarlett Mckendry, 3 with Mum Amy from Havant. Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales