20 years of the Hayling Light Railway celebrated in special event this weekend

Two decades of the Hayling Light Railway are being celebrated in a special event taking place this weekend
By Kelly Brown
Published 20th Sep 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 09:59 BST
A railway gala is being held at Eastoke Corner station from 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday (September 22 and 23), with a visiting steam loco ‘Peter Pan’, and resident diesel locos, pulling passenger trains to Beachlands with normal train fares applying.

There will also be displays at Eastoke Corner Car Park from the ‘Hayling Hotrods’, ‘Hayling Legends Car Club’, ‘The Butser Roman Legion’ and Steam Traction Engines, and a model railway show is taking place at the Hayling Island Community Centre from 10am. Admission costs £12 Family, £5 Adults, Seniors £4 and Children £2.

Volunteers are planning to run a vintage bus service to link all venues with the Hayling Ferry.

The railway's newest acquisition - a neat little narrow gauge diesel locomotive currently known only by its builders number 'AK11'The railway's newest acquisition - a neat little narrow gauge diesel locomotive currently known only by its builders number 'AK11'
    For more information about the Railway Gala and Model Railway Show, visit the website haylinglightrailway.wixsite.com/ehlr or on railway operating days call the duty manager on 07902 446340. Regular passenger train services run, weather permitting, throughout the year on weekends, bank holidays and Hampshire school holidays. There are also festive ‘Santa Specials’ in the run up to Christmas.

