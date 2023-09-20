20 years of the Hayling Light Railway celebrated in special event this weekend

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A railway gala is being held at Eastoke Corner station from 10.30am on Saturday and Sunday (September 22 and 23), with a visiting steam loco ‘Peter Pan’, and resident diesel locos, pulling passenger trains to Beachlands with normal train fares applying.

There will also be displays at Eastoke Corner Car Park from the ‘Hayling Hotrods’, ‘Hayling Legends Car Club’, ‘The Butser Roman Legion’ and Steam Traction Engines, and a model railway show is taking place at the Hayling Island Community Centre from 10am. Admission costs £12 Family, £5 Adults, Seniors £4 and Children £2.

Volunteers are planning to run a vintage bus service to link all venues with the Hayling Ferry.

The railway's newest acquisition - a neat little narrow gauge diesel locomotive currently known only by its builders number 'AK11'

