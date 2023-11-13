Gunwharf Quays is set to welcome back its popular festive ‘Christmas Village’ attraction this weekend to the delight of visitors and shoppers.

As a new addition this year, visitors have been able to enjoy igloo-inspired seating for a festive experience found next to the ‘Alpine Lodge Bar’ which is offering refreshments such as warm spiced mulled wine, beers and lagers from local and imported breweries.

The popular ‘Christmas Tree Swing Grill’ returned to serve guests with traditional German Bratwurst, alongside several other street food operators selling a variety of food – including fruit crumble and custard, churros and giant Yorkshire Pudding wraps. There are also stalls selling cheeses, sweets and gifts.

Two new Bavarian curling lanes have also been introduced this year, giving guests chance to have a taste of the Alpine sport for themselves. The popular 22m high giant Observation Wheel, illuminated by over 10,000 LED lights, has also made a return this year as well as the Carousel.

The Village will open to the public in the Plaza until Sunday, December 31. Opening hours are Sunday to Wednesday 10am – 7pm, and Thursday to Saturday 10am – 8pm.

1 . Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village A view of the Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village Picture: Keith Woodland (111121-33) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

2 . Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village Willow Akehurst, 5 on carrousel. Picture: Keith Woodland (111121-12) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales

3 . Gunwharf Quays Christmas Village Jennette Reid with Edward Burton at the cheese stall Picture: Keith Woodland (111121-23) Photo: Keith Woodland Photo Sales