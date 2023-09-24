Lee Victory Festival returned with a bang at Daedalus airfield.

Crowds gathered in their droves over the weekend to see the military aircraft and vehicles on the former Second World War airfield at Solent Airport. The event followed a successful show in 2021.

A 1.1-mile parade featuring bands and marching veterans took place as visitors enjoyed the festivities throughout the three day show. The festival celebrates the allied victory in Europe and Japan in the Second World War.

Several military vehicles and aircraft – including a 1944 Spitfire Mk IX and a vintage Sherman tank – were all on display. Aircraft from navy wings included the Seafire, Harvad and Wasp, as well as the Lockhead Electra Junior 12A – the latter being the last aircraft out of Berlin before the conflict started.

HMS Collingwood provided a guard for the parade, with personnel from HMS Sultan also in attendance. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire took the salute along with HMS Collingwood’s and HMS Sultan’s Commanding Officers.

The mayor and mayoress of Gosport, Martin and Suzanne Pepper, were also in attendance. Here are 23 glorious pictures from the day.

Lee Victory Festival The all-chrome spitfire which recently took part in a round-the-world event.

Lee Victory Festival The combined bands of Rose & Thistle and Hampshire Caledonian perform barrack room favourites on bagpipes.

Lee Victory Festival The Canadian Catalina PBY-5A amphibious bomber from 1943.