The 1944 Spitfire Mk IX on display at the Lee Victory Festival.The 1944 Spitfire Mk IX on display at the Lee Victory Festival.
23 pictures of Second World War aircraft and people having fun at Lee Victory Festival on Daedalus airfield

Lee Victory Festival returned with a bang at Daedalus airfield.
By Freddie Webb
Published 24th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST
Updated 24th Sep 2023, 11:53 BST

Crowds gathered in their droves over the weekend to see the military aircraft and vehicles on the former Second World War airfield at Solent Airport. The event followed a successful show in 2021.

A 1.1-mile parade featuring bands and marching veterans took place as visitors enjoyed the festivities throughout the three day show. The festival celebrates the allied victory in Europe and Japan in the Second World War.

NOW READ: Advanced ship to be used to repel Russia and protect UK from "existential threat to security"

Several military vehicles and aircraft – including a 1944 Spitfire Mk IX and a vintage Sherman tank – were all on display. Aircraft from navy wings included the Seafire, Harvad and Wasp, as well as the Lockhead Electra Junior 12A – the latter being the last aircraft out of Berlin before the conflict started.

HMS Collingwood provided a guard for the parade, with personnel from HMS Sultan also in attendance. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire took the salute along with HMS Collingwood’s and HMS Sultan’s Commanding Officers.

The mayor and mayoress of Gosport, Martin and Suzanne Pepper, were also in attendance. Here are 23 glorious pictures from the day.

The all-chrome spitfire which recently took part in a round-the-world event.

1. Lee Victory Festival

The all-chrome spitfire which recently took part in a round-the-world event.

The combined bands of Rose & Thistle and Hampshire Caledonian perform barrack room favourites on bagpipes.

2. Lee Victory Festival

The combined bands of Rose & Thistle and Hampshire Caledonian perform barrack room favourites on bagpipes.

The Canadian Catalina PBY-5A amphibious bomber from 1943.

3. Lee Victory Festival

The Canadian Catalina PBY-5A amphibious bomber from 1943.

The Mayor of Gosport Martin Pepper with Mayoress of Gosport Suzanne Pepper visiting the Lee Victory Festival.

4. Lee Victory Festival

The Mayor of Gosport Martin Pepper with Mayoress of Gosport Suzanne Pepper visiting the Lee Victory Festival.

