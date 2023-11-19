News you can trust since 1877
27 glorious pictures from Fareham Christmas Lights switch-on showing happy families and dazzling decorations

Rough weather didn’t stop people gathering in their droves for the Fareham Christmas Lights switch-on.
By Freddie Webb
Published 19th Nov 2023, 10:22 GMT
Updated 19th Nov 2023, 11:16 GMT

Even with the Met Office yellow weather warning leading to a significant reduction in festivities, there was still plenty of fun to be had. Jugglers, acrobats and living statues entertaining the crowds – with Father Christmas himself also making an appearance.

The mayor and mayoress of Fareham, Fred and Lisa Birkett – alongside the winner of Fareham Borough Council’s summer colouring competition Quinten Fok, seven – pulled the plunger and the town was illuminated in dazzling colours.

Cllr Birkett said: “It was brilliant to see so many people down here from Fareham to celebrate the community we have”

Nick Parbutt, CEO of Toob – which sponsored the event – said: “Toob are very happy to sponsor the Fareham Christmas light switch-on. We hope everyone enjoys the event and we are very happy to support and be a part of an event that brings the local community together in the run up to the festive period.”

Bagging a top spot to watch the Christmas lights being turned on in Fareham on November 18.

1. Fareham Christmas lights switch-on

Bagging a top spot to watch the Christmas lights being turned on in Fareham on November 18. Photo: Mike Cooter (181123)

The Worship Mayor of Fareham councillor Fred Birkett with Mayoress Lisa Birkett and art competition winner Quinton Fok (7) launch the Fareham Christmas lights. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

2. Fareham Christmas lights switch-on

The Worship Mayor of Fareham councillor Fred Birkett with Mayoress Lisa Birkett and art competition winner Quinton Fok (7) launch the Fareham Christmas lights. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

Madison Bailey (5) and Felicity Waite (7) get to see Santa in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

3. Fareham Christmas lights switch-on

Madison Bailey (5) and Felicity Waite (7) get to see Santa in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

The Christmas lights in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

4. Fareham Christmas lights switch-on

The Christmas lights in West Street, Fareham. Picture: Mike Cooter (181123)

