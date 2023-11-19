The mayor and mayoress of Fareham , Fred and Lisa Birkett – alongside the winner of Fareham Borough Council’s summer colouring competition Quinten Fok, seven – pulled the plunger and the town was illuminated in dazzling colours.

Cllr Birkett said: “It was brilliant to see so many people down here from Fareham to celebrate the community we have”

Nick Parbutt, CEO of Toob – which sponsored the event – said: “Toob are very happy to sponsor the Fareham Christmas light switch-on. We hope everyone enjoys the event and we are very happy to support and be a part of an event that brings the local community together in the run up to the festive period.”