27 glorious pictures from Fareham Christmas Lights switch-on showing happy families and dazzling decorations
Even with the Met Office yellow weather warning leading to a significant reduction in festivities, there was still plenty of fun to be had. Jugglers, acrobats and living statues entertaining the crowds – with Father Christmas himself also making an appearance.
The mayor and mayoress of Fareham, Fred and Lisa Birkett – alongside the winner of Fareham Borough Council’s summer colouring competition Quinten Fok, seven – pulled the plunger and the town was illuminated in dazzling colours.
Cllr Birkett said: “It was brilliant to see so many people down here from Fareham to celebrate the community we have”
Nick Parbutt, CEO of Toob – which sponsored the event – said: “Toob are very happy to sponsor the Fareham Christmas light switch-on. We hope everyone enjoys the event and we are very happy to support and be a part of an event that brings the local community together in the run up to the festive period.”