Pictured is: Sand artists Paul and Remy Hoggard. Picture: Sarah Standing (280723-7212)
3D scene of Gosport to be created from sand as part of Sandstories exhibition at Gosport Museum and Gallery

A unique 3D scene made of sand celebrating Gosport’s beautiful peninsula is being created at the town’s museum and gallery.
By Kelly Brown
Published 31st Jul 2023, 17:29 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 17:31 BST

Since Thursday (July 27) renowned master sand artists Paul and Remy Hoggard have been creating the sand sculpture and will be working through until Wednesday, August 2 with visitors invited to come and watch the artists at work and see the sculpture evolve as well-known buildings and underwater scenes are brought to life.

Once complete it will feature as part of the museum’s Sandstories exhibition which is running until September 16 where visitors also have the opportunity to test their sand sculpting skills in floor and table sandboxes in the gallery.

Tickets for Sandstories at Gosport Museum and Gallery cost £3, and once you have purchased a ticket you can visit the exhibition as many times as you like over the summer within gallery opening hours. For more details visit the museum’s website.

Pictured is: James Jewell from Gosport, with his daughters (left) Lily (7) and Daisy (5).

Pictured is: James Jewell from Gosport, with his daughters (left) Lily (7) and Daisy (5).

Pictured is: Paul Hoggard who created Tilly the cat the famous cat that wanders the streets of Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (280723-7236)

Pictured is: Paul Hoggard who created Tilly the cat the famous cat that wanders the streets of Gosport. Picture: Sarah Standing (280723-7236)

Pictured is: Christine and Graham Carter who are regular visitors to Gosport.

Pictured is: Christine and Graham Carter who are regular visitors to Gosport.

Pictured is: Heather White and Olly White (14) from Gosport.

Pictured is: Heather White and Olly White (14) from Gosport.

