Lee Victory Festival returned with a bang at Daedalus airfield.

Crowds gathered in their droves last weekend to see the military aircraft and vehicles on the former Second World War airfield at Solent Airport. The event followed a successful show in 2021.

A 1.1-mile parade featuring bands and marching veterans took place as visitors enjoyed the festivities throughout the three day show. The festival celebrates the allied victory in Europe and Japan in the Second World War.

Several military vehicles and aircraft – including a 1944 Spitfire Mk IX and a vintage Sherman tank – were all on display. Aircraft from navy wings included the Seafire, Harvad and Wasp, as well as the Lockhead Electra Junior 12A – the latter being the last aircraft out of Berlin before the conflict started.

HMS Collingwood provided a guard for the parade, with personnel from HMS Sultan also in attendance. The Deputy Lord Lieutenant of Hampshire took the salute along with HMS Collingwood’s and HMS Sultan’s Commanding Officers.

The mayor and mayoress of Gosport, Martin and Suzanne Pepper, were also in attendance. Here are 45 glorious pictures from over the weekend.

