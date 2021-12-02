How many of these words and phrases do you use. Picture: Habibur Rahman

7 iconic words and phrases at risk of dying out in Portsmouth

Portsmouth is a colourful city full of interesting history and character.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Thursday, 2nd December 2021, 1:01 pm

Our home also has plenty of unique words and phrases you are unlikely to hear if you venture away from the city.

Unless you happen across another one of the old Pompey faithful.

However language is constantly evolving through the years and slang can end up falling out of fashion.

We’ve picked seven classic Old Portsmouth sayings, how many do you use?

1. Dinlo

One of the most famous Pompey words. It is used as a lighthearted insult and means 'fool'. Variations of Dinlo are also used including 'Din’, ‘Dinny’ and ‘dinny dinlo’. The term apparently has its roots among the Romany gypsies, who still use it.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

2. Gettin' lairy

This Pompey phrase is used to describe what someone is doing if they are losing their patience/temper.

Photo: Malcolm Wells

3. Mush

Another of the more famous Portsmouth slang words. Mush is pronounced 'Moosh' and means mate or friend. You can expect to hear it around the city. It can be traced back to the old Romany word meaning ‘my good friend’.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

4. Dockyard Oyster

No this phrase has nothing to do with fishing. Instead dockyard oyster means: 'A pool of phlegm spat on the pavement.'

Photo: Malcolm Wells

