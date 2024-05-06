7 stunning aerial photos capturing the beauty of Portsmouth's coast

From high above the Solent, we see a different perspective showing the beautiful colours and clear waters along the Hampshire coastline.
By Steve Deeks
Published 19th Jun 2020, 17:30 BST
Updated 6th May 2024, 11:37 BST

These fantastic images were taken by local Southsea-based photographer Shaun Roster.

You can see more of his images or get in contact with him via his website at shaunroster.com.

Southsea seafront looking North towards Portsmouth Harbour.

1. Hampshire Coastline from the air May 2020

Southsea seafront looking North towards Portsmouth Harbour. Photo: Shaun Roster

Looking West towards Hayling Island from overhead Thorney Island.

2. Hampshire Coastline from the air May 2020

Looking West towards Hayling Island from overhead Thorney Island. Photo: Shaun Roster

Looking East towards the Witterings from overhead Hayling Island Sailing Club

3. Hampshire Coastline from the air May 2020

Looking East towards the Witterings from overhead Hayling Island Sailing Club Photo: Shaun Roster

Overhead view of Emsworth.

4. Hampshire Coastline from the air May 2020

Overhead view of Emsworth. Photo: Shaun Roster

