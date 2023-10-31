Alexandra Park Fireworks: Everything you need to know including timings and parking
The event is usually held in Cosham at King George V Playing Fields but the construction that is currently taking place there is the reason for the decision to move the location to two sites.
Alexandra Park is one of the locations where the event will now take place and it will host the display on November 1 between 5pm and 7:30pm.
Alexandra Park will host '19 Forever,' offering a nostalgic playlist of the best Brit Pop and Indie hits, along with the rockin' sounds of 'The Straights,' a Fareham-based rock band.
The event will also give people the opportunity to purchase hot food from vendors who will be at the event.
Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, with portfolio responsibility for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: "Our annual firework event is cherished by the people of Portsmouth, and this year, we're thrilled to bring it to both the north and south of the city. This move is a result of the construction work at King George V playing fields, and we're eager to explore whether this can become a new tradition for the city. As always, we'll have spectacular fireworks, great entertainment, live music, and delectable food and refreshments for everyone to enjoy."
The event is free to attend.
Parking
Due to the change in location, the council is advising people to make travel plans into the city ahead of time to avoid congestion.
If you live near the event you can walk, cycle or rent an e-scooter and if you are travelling into the city the council is advising that you park and walk to the event. Those visiting Alexandra Park are advised to use Portsmouth Park and Ride and it is expected that extra shuttles will be put on to ensure that everyone can get to the event and back.