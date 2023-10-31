The council has recently announced that the annual firework display will be held across two locations this year –Southsea Common and Alexandra Park.

Alexandra Park is one of the locations where the event will now take place and it will host the display on November 1 between 5pm and 7:30pm.

Alexandra Park will host '19 Forever,' offering a nostalgic playlist of the best Brit Pop and Indie hits, along with the rockin' sounds of 'The Straights,' a Fareham-based rock band.

The fireworks display at Alexandra Park is due to take place tomorrow.

The event will also give people the opportunity to purchase hot food from vendors who will be at the event.

Councillor Steve Pitt, Leader of Portsmouth City Council, with portfolio responsibility for Culture, Leisure & Economic Development, said: "Our annual firework event is cherished by the people of Portsmouth, and this year, we're thrilled to bring it to both the north and south of the city. This move is a result of the construction work at King George V playing fields, and we're eager to explore whether this can become a new tradition for the city. As always, we'll have spectacular fireworks, great entertainment, live music, and delectable food and refreshments for everyone to enjoy."

The event is free to attend.

Parking

