Australian rugby star David Campese to speak at Gosport Park about record-breaking career

AS RUGBY fans gear up to enjoy the World Cup this year, an Australian legend will visit Gosport to speak about his career.

David Campese, who has 101 caps for the Australian national team, will be speaking extensively about his career as a winger and fullback at a three-course lunch.

Hosted by Gosport and Fareham Rugby Club at Gosport Park on Sunday, September 15, the event will see David discussing his numerous achievements with the Wallabies, including becoming the first Australian player to reach 101 test caps.

Organisers said he is one of the most sought after speakers in international rugby due to his down to earth, controversial and straight-talking personality - which is why the event is for over-18s only.

To kick off six weeks of Rugby World Cup fever at the Gosport and Fareham Rugby Club, book tickets at www.gosportrugby.club/d/documents.html?group_id=0