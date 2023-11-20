Baffins Christmas market set to make a return to Portsmouth's Tangier Road
The local community group “Love Baffins” has re-organised the market – it take place on December 2 between midday and 4pm. A variety of stalls, mostly run by locals, can be found inside City Life Church, St Joseph’s Church and outside The Baffins Pub on Tangier Road.
Co-organiser and local councillor Darren Sanders said the market celebrates the “great community spirit” in the area.
“Many of the store holders who will be coming are local, many of the performers are local, we’ve got performers from two local schools who will be taking part – it’s much more of a community event,” he said.
“It’s part of a great weekend in the Baffins area ahead of Christmas because there’s also going to be a Christmas tree festival at St Cuthbert’s Church that weekend as well.
“Most of the money that will be raised from the event will go towards our local pantry to help people through the cost of living crisis.”
He added the group has been “delighted with the positive reaction” from the local community. Joining in the festivities, Santa plans to host meet-and-greets in his grotto at the Alderman Lacey library. Attendees can enjoy live music, face painting, a children’s craft stall, street food, and carol singing.