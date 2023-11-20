The Christmas market on Tangier Road is set to make a comeback this year after being cancelled during the pandemic.

The local community group “Love Baffins” has re-organised the market – it take place on December 2 between midday and 4pm. A variety of stalls, mostly run by locals, can be found inside City Life Church, St Joseph’s Church and outside The Baffins Pub on Tangier Road.

Co-organiser and local councillor Darren Sanders said the market celebrates the “great community spirit” in the area.

Eileen Heggarty, Terry Norton, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth Lee Mason and Nicky Pybus at a previous event

“Many of the store holders who will be coming are local, many of the performers are local, we’ve got performers from two local schools who will be taking part – it’s much more of a community event,” he said.

“It’s part of a great weekend in the Baffins area ahead of Christmas because there’s also going to be a Christmas tree festival at St Cuthbert’s Church that weekend as well.

“Most of the money that will be raised from the event will go towards our local pantry to help people through the cost of living crisis.”