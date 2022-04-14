Taking place at the grounds of Beaulieu in the New Forest, visitors are invited to tour garden displays and features by organisations and companies across the county from Friday, April 29 to Sunday, May 1.

It comes as part of the celebrations to mark the BBC’s 100th anniversary, with this year’s theme of the Borders and Showcase Gardens called ‘Down Your Way’.

Visitors will be able to shop for plants and gardening kits, learn from experts in the field and taste and buy food and drink on site.

BBC GW Spring Fair - Fairweather's Garden Centre Best Border 2021.

BBC Good Food Market and Street Food will be bringing a host of exciting flavours to the fair for guests to enjoy.

Attractions include the Hiller Experience, which takes on the traditional old English garden style, the Hope Street Garden, which represents a healing garden space in Southampton at the Hope Street Hub and Beautiful Borders – which takes inspiration from the landscape of Hampshire and The New Forest.

Visitors will be able to drop in at the BBC Gardeners’ World Magazine Stage with a line-up of special guests, including Gardeners’ World presenters Adam Frost, Joe Swift, author and TV presenter Frances Tophill and Gardeners’ Question Time panellist Matt Biggs across the weekend.

Fairweather’s Garden Centre, winners of Best Beautiful Border 2021, will present a fun scene featuring Worzel Gummidge and Aunt Sally, inspired by local children.

Designs exhibited come from Longstock Park Landscapes, Sparsholt College, Alton’s Local Food Initiative and more.