These are just some of our favourites:

Easter egg hunt. Picture

Stansted Park - March 31 – April 14

Children can visit Stansted House for free over the holidays and find the 12 Easter eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny. The Stansted Yew Maze and Light Railway will also be open during the Easter Holidays as well as the farm shop, garden centre and the Pavilion Tea Rooms. For more details visit the Stansted House website

Fort Nelson - March 29 to April 14

There will be free Easter fun at Fort Nelson throughout the Easter holidays with a Bunny Bingo trail for younger visitors to find trail boards with Easter eggs on them to get a full house on a bingo card – with the reward of a badge for those who complete it. There will also be special falconry events on 11 April 2, 4, 9 and 11 with birds of prey flying high above the Fort. For more details visit the Fort Nelson website

Queen Elizabeth Country Park - March 29 to April 14

The Butser Egg Roll trail is making a return this Easter at Queen Elizabeth Country Park where visitors can buy a special pack to follow the egg trail to a special area on Butser Hill where you can roll your rubber egg. There will also be Little Adventures Springtime Forest School, crafts, a Brilliant Bug Hunt, and a Spring Makers Market taking place at the country park throughout the holidays. For more details visit the Queen Elizabeth Country Park website

Staunton Country Park - March 29 to 14 April The Havant park will be springing to life with activities including a Easter family trail, a Brilliant Bug Hunt, spring crafts, and a Country Makers Market. For more details visit the Staunton Country Park website

Portsmouth Cathedral - April 10 to 16

Can you find all the egg-clues hidden around the Cathedral this Easter? Visit the cathedral for a free Easter Family Trail. When you find them all, submit your entry to be in for the chance to win a special Easter prize! For more details visit the Cathedral's website

Sky Park Farm - March 29 to April 12

A cracking good time has been promised at the farm at West Harting near Petersfield with a family trail as well as teddy bears' picnics and a whole range of entertainment throughout the holidays. For more details visit Sky Park Farm's website Cascades - March 29 to April 1

The shopping centre will host a cracking selection of Easter events for all the family including an Easter Trail where visitors can collect a map from Toytown and embark on a journey to eight shops. They can collect stamps along the way to earn a free children’s hot chocolate at Boswell’s. The offer is limited to one per child on completion of the trail. There will also be a competition to guess the eggs in the box for the chance to win a sweet hamper from Hilborne Sweets worth £30, take part in an Easter Badge Making event at the Repair Café or take part in a Golden Chocolate Challenge. For more information visit the Cascades website

Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower - March 29 to April 14