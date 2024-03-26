Best Easter egg hunts and trails in Portsmouth and Hampshire 2024
and live on Freeview channel 276
These are just some of our favourites:
Stansted Park - March 31 – April 14
Children can visit Stansted House for free over the holidays and find the 12 Easter eggs hidden by the Easter Bunny. The Stansted Yew Maze and Light Railway will also be open during the Easter Holidays as well as the farm shop, garden centre and the Pavilion Tea Rooms. For more details visit the Stansted House website
Fort Nelson - March 29 to April 14
There will be free Easter fun at Fort Nelson throughout the Easter holidays with a Bunny Bingo trail for younger visitors to find trail boards with Easter eggs on them to get a full house on a bingo card – with the reward of a badge for those who complete it. There will also be special falconry events on 11 April 2, 4, 9 and 11 with birds of prey flying high above the Fort. For more details visit the Fort Nelson website
Queen Elizabeth Country Park - March 29 to April 14
The Butser Egg Roll trail is making a return this Easter at Queen Elizabeth Country Park where visitors can buy a special pack to follow the egg trail to a special area on Butser Hill where you can roll your rubber egg. There will also be Little Adventures Springtime Forest School, crafts, a Brilliant Bug Hunt, and a Spring Makers Market taking place at the country park throughout the holidays. For more details visit the Queen Elizabeth Country Park website
Staunton Country Park - March 29 to 14 April The Havant park will be springing to life with activities including a Easter family trail, a Brilliant Bug Hunt, spring crafts, and a Country Makers Market. For more details visit the Staunton Country Park website
Portsmouth Cathedral - April 10 to 16
Can you find all the egg-clues hidden around the Cathedral this Easter? Visit the cathedral for a free Easter Family Trail. When you find them all, submit your entry to be in for the chance to win a special Easter prize! For more details visit the Cathedral's website
A cracking good time has been promised at the farm at West Harting near Petersfield with a family trail as well as teddy bears' picnics and a whole range of entertainment throughout the holidays. For more details visit Sky Park Farm's website Cascades - March 29 to April 1
The shopping centre will host a cracking selection of Easter events for all the family including an Easter Trail where visitors can collect a map from Toytown and embark on a journey to eight shops. They can collect stamps along the way to earn a free children’s hot chocolate at Boswell’s. The offer is limited to one per child on completion of the trail. There will also be a competition to guess the eggs in the box for the chance to win a sweet hamper from Hilborne Sweets worth £30, take part in an Easter Badge Making event at the Repair Café or take part in a Golden Chocolate Challenge. For more information visit the Cascades website
Explosion Museum of Naval Firepower - March 29 to April 14
The Gosport museum is is hosting a special Easter Mouse trail with their museum mice. These friendly critters are taking part in an Easter tradition of theirs, the Easter Bonnet Parade. Spot them as you explore the museum and learn all about the people who worked at Priddy’s Hard. Which mouse will be crowned as the winner of the best bonnet 2024? You decide! This trail is included with a valid ticket to the museum. For more details visit the museum's website
National Museum of the Royal Navy - March 29 to April 14 It was very common for ships to take companions with them, like Miss Muggins on HMS M.33, or Hatch the dog on the Mary Rose. HMS Challenger was no different. Join our adventurous sea dog puppet for an interactive Easter egg hunt inspired by the Antarctic voyage of HMS Challenger. Can you spot the penguin eggs hidden all around? This event will be taking place in the National Museum of the Royal Navy Galleries. The trail, from 11am to 3pm is included with a valid ticket to the museum. For more details visit the museum's website
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.