30/10/19 HMS Sultan fireworks at HMS Sultan, Military Road, Gosport. Pictured: Picture: Habibur Rahman

Tickets for the HMS Sultan bonfire and fireworks night in Gosport, which will include a funfair and hot food stalls, are now available for the event on October 28.

A spokesman said: ‘Come along for a fun filled evening as HMS Sultan continues to celebrate 65 years as a centre of excellence for Royal Navy air and marine engineering.

‘There will be lots of fun to take the crowd through the evening and up to the fireworks finale and there will also be entertainers including fire breathers and a funfair.’

The gates will open at 6pm, with the bonfire lit at 7.15pm and the main display at 8pm. Gates will close at 10.30pm.

Tickets cost £17 for a family of four, £7 for adults, £6 for children under 15 and free for children under five.

Disabled access and facilities are available and parking is free.

Discounted advance tickets can be purchased now from: hmssultan.ticketsrv.co.uk.

