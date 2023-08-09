Boomtown, which is located at Matterley Estate in Winchester, is due to be swarming with festival goers from August 9 to August 13, 2023.

This year, named Chapter 2: The Twin Trail, will welcome a number of famous musicians who will perform whilst standing in a different world, a living theatre, divided into districts.

There will be nine areas including Forest Parties, Grand Central, Origin, Metropolis, Letsbe Avenue, Oldtown, Copper County, Area 404 and Botanica.

Boomtown festival in 2018. Picture by Jody Hartley

Lineup

The lineup over the few days will include Craze, JFB, M.O.P, Mura Masa, Peaches, Squid, Cypress Hill, Beenie Man, Sister Sledge, The Prodigy, Andy C ft Tonn Piper, Danny Bird, Sub Focus, A Little Sound, Dimension DJ set, Sally C, Arielle Free, Mad Apple Circus, Beans on Toast and many more.

Travel

With thousands of people attempting to get to the same venue at the same time, travel can become an issue – but there are a number of ways to get to the festival.

If you are travelling by train, there will be a shuttle bus that will be running throughout the weekend and it will cost £15 for a return bus ticket.

If you are driving to the event, be aware that heavy traffic is expected and you will need to purchase a car parking pass on the ticket page for your vehicle.

The website for the festival is advising that people avoid being dropped off or picked up from the festival because it can cause more delays.

Cash free payments

The site will not be taking any cash or card payments at vendors and, instead, the wristband that ticket holders are issued with will have RFID technology.

An account will need to be set up before you attend the festival and people can top up and withdraw money if needed.

Camping

There are three camping sites in corners of the festival, all of which come with yoga and craft workshops.

The Meadow Accessible Campsite will have space for both tents and campervans and then there will be a campervans and live-ins vehicle area.

Tickets