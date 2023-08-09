News you can trust since 1877
Boomtown 2023: Everything you need to know about Hampshire music festival including lineup and how to get tickets

Thousands of people will be turning up at Boomtown in Winchester this weekend – here is everything you need to know.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Aug 2023, 10:32 BST- 2 min read

Boomtown, which is located at Matterley Estate in Winchester, is due to be swarming with festival goers from August 9 to August 13, 2023.

This year, named Chapter 2: The Twin Trail, will welcome a number of famous musicians who will perform whilst standing in a different world, a living theatre, divided into districts.

There will be nine areas including Forest Parties, Grand Central, Origin, Metropolis, Letsbe Avenue, Oldtown, Copper County, Area 404 and Botanica.

Boomtown festival in 2018. Picture by Jody HartleyBoomtown festival in 2018. Picture by Jody Hartley
Boomtown festival in 2018. Picture by Jody Hartley
    Lineup

    The lineup over the few days will include Craze, JFB, M.O.P, Mura Masa, Peaches, Squid, Cypress Hill, Beenie Man, Sister Sledge, The Prodigy, Andy C ft Tonn Piper, Danny Bird, Sub Focus, A Little Sound, Dimension DJ set, Sally C, Arielle Free, Mad Apple Circus, Beans on Toast and many more.

    To see the full set list, click here.

    Travel

    With thousands of people attempting to get to the same venue at the same time, travel can become an issue – but there are a number of ways to get to the festival.

    If you are travelling by train, there will be a shuttle bus that will be running throughout the weekend and it will cost £15 for a return bus ticket.

    The timetable for the shuttle bus can be accessed by clicking the link.

    If you are driving to the event, be aware that heavy traffic is expected and you will need to purchase a car parking pass on the ticket page for your vehicle.

    The website for the festival is advising that people avoid being dropped off or picked up from the festival because it can cause more delays.

    Cash free payments

    The site will not be taking any cash or card payments at vendors and, instead, the wristband that ticket holders are issued with will have RFID technology.

    An account will need to be set up before you attend the festival and people can top up and withdraw money if needed.

    To set up an account, click here.

    Camping

    There are three camping sites in corners of the festival, all of which come with yoga and craft workshops.

    The Meadow Accessible Campsite will have space for both tents and campervans and then there will be a campervans and live-ins vehicle area.

    There will be campsite villages to choose from and for more information, click here.

    Tickets

    Tickets will cost £295 plus booking fees but if you get to the festival by using public transport, tickets may be cheaper.

    For more information, click here.

