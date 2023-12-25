The Boxing Day dip will be taking place at 11am on December 26 on Lee-on-the-Solent beach organised by the Solent Swim School in an event to raise money for Harbour Cancer Support. Swimmers can register beforehand and get more details via the group’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/events/314275404873701?ref=newsfeed&locale=en_GB .

It is one of a number charity dips taking place along our coastlines this festive holidays with the popular Gosport and Fareham Inshore Rescue Service New Year’s Day dip taking place on January at midday at Stokes Bay which is also raising money. For more information on that event, visit the rescue service’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/GAFIRS?locale=en_GB.