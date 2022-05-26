The places of worship want to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen's historic achievement of 70 years of service by remembering not just her sense of duty as monarch, but also her evident Christian faith.

The events, which also include picnics, family events, and community activities, are happening across the four-day bank holiday weekend.

Churchgoers and residents in Denmead have knitted and crocheted around 2,700 red, white and blue flowers, which have been sewn together to create long lengths of bunting.

All Saints Church in Denmead is preparing for its Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They will be cascaded around All Saints Church in Denmead in time for the village's Platinum Jubilee celebrations on June 4 between 3pm and 7pm.

The vicar, the Rev Emma Racklyeft, said: ‘It has been an amazing response to our appeal for people in the village - and their friends - to get knitting and crocheting.’

In Portsmouth, a royal-themed concert will take place at Portsmouth Cathedral on June 3 alongside a Jubilee concert with Solent Symphony Orchestra on June 4.

The cathedral has also organised a Big Jubilee Lunch on Cathedral Green from 12pm to 5pm on June 5, followed by a special Evensong at 5.45pm.

Other celebrations taking place over the weekend include a formal service of thanksgiving at St James Church in Emsworth on June 4 from 3pm, a Jubilee picnic at St Thomas and St Nicholas Churches in Bedhampton on June 4 from 3pm, and an outdoor Jubilee lunch at St Luke’s Church in Southsea on June 5 from 12pm.