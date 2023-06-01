Returning for yet another year, the two day event will be welcoming people through the doors this weekend (June 3 and 4) – and it is set to be even bigger than last year.

For fans of Doctor Who, Star Wars, Jurassic World and anything comic related, look no further because the weekend is jam-packed with exciting experiences, talks from guests, games and numerous activities to get involved in.

Guildhall is offering up special experiences including a jurassic experience for lovers of all things dinosaur, a Doctor Who experience to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the sci-fi favourite and a Star Wars experience.

Pictured: People dressed up in cosplay at last year's Portsmouth Comic Con. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Comic Con has adopted two main themes this year – Villians and the Multiverse – and there are panels, workshops and trading stalls that fit perfectly into the themes. Saturday will predominantly focus on some of the most famous villians in comics, television and films and Sunday will explore the multiverse.

Experiences

Doctor Who Experience

Doctor Who is one of the main focuses of Comic Con this year to celebrate the anniversary, and Guildhall is marking the occasion in style by welcoming iconic figures in the world of time and space.

Whovians will be able to take a step back in time with a celebrity panel on Sunday which will consist of Nicola Bryant, Colin Baker and Peter Davison all of whom left their mark on fans of the show.

There will also be a huge number of traders who will be offering up collectibles surrounding the show and people will have the opportunity to get an autograph from the celebrities on the Sunday panel.

Star Wars Experience

The Star Wars Experience is not one to be missed and fans will not be disappointed by what the organisers have got up their sleeves. The experience has been created by Joker Squad and ticket holders will be transported to the marketplace of Tatooine. There will be photo opportunities with screen accurate props including a Pod Racer and there will be characters roaming around.

Jurassic Experience

Anyone interested in dinosaurs and the film franchise, Jurassic Park, this is the experience for you. On Sunday, the main stage will be hosting ‘How to train your Dinosaur’ at 2pm which is set to be a bit of fun for the entire family.

Things to do

There is going to be so much to get involved in. Dice and Game Over will be taking over some of the table tops ready for people to settle down to play some games after a busy day of exploring what Guildhall has to offer.

There will be dozens of traders selling collectible items that you can buy. From comics to memorabilia, there will be a range of things that you can buy and take home with you.

The Mary Rose Museum will be in attendance and the team will be welcoming people to try their VR headsets out which will explore the largest underewater excavation of the ship that sits in the museum.

The University of Portsmouth will be bringing impressive VR technology that can be tried and tested by visitors and there will be the opportunity to see the future of gaming.

Craft workshops will be run by Splodge Designs who will be offering superhero themed art and designs to colour and get creative with. This is perfect for the whole family.

The Gosport Steampunk Society will be immersing people into a retro-futuristic Pirate Steampunk world and they will be welcoming everyone to get involved in tea duelling which is a precise talent.

There are so many things to get involved in at the two day event and there will also be a number of famous faces in the comic, film and television world.

Guests at Comic Con 2023

Across the weekend, there are rooms dedicated to panels of people who have contributed to making some of the most famous comics and television. They will be speaking to the audience about their experiences and taking questions from inquisitive fans.

Some of the guests include: Pepe Larraz, Andy Fanton, Alison Sampson, Paul Cornell, Paul Fry, Mike Collins, Colin Baker, Peter Davison, Nicola Bryant, Richard Jacques and many more.

Ticket holders will be able to meet some of the special guests. Some of the celebrities charge for an autograph and prices may vary depending on whether you want a photograph taken and an autograph.

Comic Con parade

There will be a parade that everyone can get involved in if they are eager to dress up and take part in the competition. It is free to enter if you are a ticket holder and the parade will take place in Guildhall Square which will be sectioned off for the event.

There will be more information on the two days if you want to enter.