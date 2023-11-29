Cosham Christmas Lights switch-on party is set to be spectacular - details and timings
The Christmas celebration event will be taking place in Cosham High Street on Thursday, November 30 from 5pm to 7pm. The event will be hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins, with a line-up of entertainment which features stars of The Guildhall’s Rapunzel, a cast of local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas.
The event is the third of three switch-on events taking place in the city and follows the festive celebrations in the city centre and in Palmerston Road.
The festive fun will also carry on in the city this weekend with the Small Business Saturday Taster Market in Commercial Road on December 2, where local makers and e-tailers will join the Portsmouth Christmas market with a range of goods either brand new or only available online. It is part of the national Small Business Saturday campaign.