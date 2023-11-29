Cosham’s Christmas lights will be switched on in a festive spectacular which will be taking place in the precinct.

The Christmas celebration event will be taking place in Cosham High Street on Thursday, November 30 from 5pm to 7pm. The event will be hosted by Wave 105’s Mark Collins, with a line-up of entertainment which features stars of The Guildhall’s Rapunzel, a cast of local performers and a special visit from Father Christmas.

The event is the third of three switch-on events taking place in the city and follows the festive celebrations in the city centre and in Palmerston Road.

