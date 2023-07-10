Delight as free Pop up Street Velodrome pays a visit to Southsea - in pictures
An exhilarating cycling experience came to Portsmouth on Saturday when a free pop-pop Street Velodrome arrived in Southsea.
The cycling event took place on the grass area opposite Castle Field, near to Southsea Skatepark, giving those on two wheels of all ages the chance to same an Olympic-style track racing for free. The Street Velodrome experience included two dynamically banked corners, designed to deliver an Olympic-calibre racing experience as well as challenging curves.
Participants were also able to enjoy live music, and assistance from expert coaches.
