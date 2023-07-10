News you can trust since 1877
Noah Hann, 3, and Fred Swaffer, 10, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-19)Noah Hann, 3, and Fred Swaffer, 10, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-19)
Noah Hann, 3, and Fred Swaffer, 10, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-19)

Delight as free Pop up Street Velodrome pays a visit to Southsea - in pictures

An exhilarating cycling experience came to Portsmouth on Saturday when a free pop-pop Street Velodrome arrived in Southsea.
By Kelly Brown
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:06 BST

The cycling event took place on the grass area opposite Castle Field, near to Southsea Skatepark, giving those on two wheels of all ages the chance to same an Olympic-style track racing for free. The Street Velodrome experience included two dynamically banked corners, designed to deliver an Olympic-calibre racing experience as well as challenging curves.

Participants were also able to enjoy live music, and assistance from expert coaches.

Pro cyclist Jess Watts. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-23)

1. Street Velodrome

Pro cyclist Jess Watts. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-23)


Misty Jays, 7. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-28)

2. Street Velodrome

Misty Jays, 7. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-28)


Fred Swaffer, 10. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-26)

3. Street Velodrome

Fred Swaffer, 10. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-26)


Young lad has a go. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-27)

4. Street Velodrome

Young lad has a go. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080723-27)


