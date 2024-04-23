Dine in style on The Watercress Line’s Royal Wessex service

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘The Royal Wessex Fine Dining Sunday Lunch’ service was launched on Sunday 14 April by special guest, The Commanding Officer of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry, Lt Col Anthony Sharman.

Lt Col Sharman congratulated The Watercress Line on the new service before cutting a red ribbon and launching The Royal Wessex. He joined other guests to enjoy the Sunday lunch dining service on the inaugural journey afterwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ideal for a special celebration or family occasion, The Royal Wessex will run on various dates through the year: 12 May, 30 June, 28 July, 4 and 18 August; 1 and 29 September; 13 October and 3 November. Tables are available to book now.

Commanding Officer of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry, Lt Col Anthony Sharman at the launch

The Watercress Line’s CEO Rebecca Dalley said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of our newest fine dining train, The Royal Wessex. It was an honour and a pleasure to welcome Lt Col Anthony Sharman, Commanding Officer of the Royal Wessex Yeomanry, to The Watercress Line for the launch from Alresford Station.

“Our diners can relax in the sumptuous comfort of The Royal Wessex carriages furnished with richly upholstered seats, cosy table lamps in the windows, curtains, and tables laid with white damask cloths. The gastronomic lunch, prepared by Lemon Stone Events, is served with a selection of fine wines, including English sparkling wines.

“It’s a chance to return to a bygone era and sure to be an unforgettable experience. It’s already proving to be a popular choice.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original Royal Wessex service was introduced by British Railways in May 1951. It was one of a number of named trains introduced to commemorate the Festival of Britain of that year, and transported people from the South Coast to the festival in London.

It left Bournemouth West on Mondays to Saturdays at 08.20 for Southampton and London Waterloo, returning from Waterloo at 16.35. It stopped running as a named train in the 1960s when steam haulage ceased on the Southern Region.

The train was hauled by a Merchant Navy or West Country class locomotive and used a dedicated set of the newly-designed all-steel standard Mark1 carriages, still used on The Watercress Line today.