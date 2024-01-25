The Open Art 2024 exhibition at Gosport Museum and Art Gallery started on Saturday, January 20. Picture: Sarah Standing (190124-5456)

Set within Gosport Gallery, visitors to the exhibition will find more 70 artworks by 50 talented local artists. Selections for display were made by a specialist panel made up of Gosport Museum and Art Gallery team members with art-centric backgrounds and an exhibitions manager from Hampshire Cultural Trust, which operates Gosport Museum and Art Gallery.

During the judging process, the panel looked for creativity, appeal, technique and a variety of topics, media and styles.

Exhibitions Manager for Gosport Museum and Art Gallery, Mary Beal, says: “The panel was extremely impressed by the high standard of artwork submitted to this year’s Open Art, which made it difficult to narrow down the selection for the exhibition. Visitors will be able to explore familiar landscapes and abstract dreamscapes, intricate studies from the natural world, playful everyday observations and some absolutely stunning portraiture from local artists.”

The works will be available to buy during the exhibition’s run, so for those looking to update their walls for the new year with a stunning landscape or surrealist composition, there will be something to suit a wide variety of tastes.

Prizes will be awarded for Judges’ Choice and Junior Judges’ Choice for entrants aged 12-18. Visitors will also be able to cast their vote as HCT will be asking them to choose their favourite artwork from the exhibition to determine the winner of the People’s Choice Award. Voting runs until the exhibition closes in March.