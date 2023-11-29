Taking place on Friday, December 1 from 5pm when the lights will be switched on, the fun will start at 5.15pm in St Peter’s Square and will see carol singing and music, the arrival of Father Christmas, stalls supporting Emsworth Primary Schools and The Cantando Choir performing. Children will also have the chance to visit Father Christmas in his grotto which will be at Emsworth Slipper Sailing Club. The famous Emsworth Lobster Pot Christmas Tree will also be back on display.