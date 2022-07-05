The exhibition, which has been curated by Pippa Lady Blake and Trevor Davies, will start on Saturday, July 9 but will be officially opened at 2pm on Sunday, July 10 by Lady Blake herself.

Sir Peter Blake was born in 1948 and grew up in New Zealand before moving to Emsworth, Hampshire.

As an accomplished and well-known sailor, he won the America’s Cup in 1995 on a yacht called Black Magic.

Sir Blake was also an environmentalist and he was shot and killed by pirates who boarded his research vessel whilst he was monitoring environmental changes in the Amazon River 20 years ago.

Emsworth Museum is open on Fridays, Saturdays, and bank holidays in August between 10.30am and 4.30pm, and on Sundays between 1.30pm and 4.30pm.