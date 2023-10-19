Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From December, Enlightened transforms the grounds of the popular family farm into a kilometre long journey of wonder and light for the whole family to enjoy. A specially crafted route will immerse visitors in the magic and enchantment of Enlightened and is bursting with new interactive and awe-inspiring installations for 2023.

A spokesman for the event explained: “Upon arrival, guests will be greeted with a colossal digital tunnel of light made up of tens of thousands of colourful bulbs that cascade to music as you journey on through. Laser style beams of light stream through the dense woodland and haze fills the air upon reaching the land of enchantment. Rotating shards of illumination transform the entrance this magical land where our woodland characters introduce the trail.

“Delve deeper along the trail and discover a truly magical land where holographic fairies flutter around the undergrowth as visitors are invited to contribute to the ever-increasing scale of the wishing wall – a place where dreams really can come true.

“Halfway along the trail, it’s time for a well-deserved rest stop in our new dedicated catering hub where you can feast on scrumptious tasty treats and warm up with a delicious hot drink of your choice.

“Once well rested, it’s time to venture forth once more where a new discovery awaits around every corner. Why not try your hand at the duelling light sabres or see if your group can solve some of our interactive illuminated games within the time. Hop, skip and jump along our light up stepping-stones and don’t forget your camera as a new family photo opportunity awaits at every stop along the Enlightened Trail.

Enlightened runs each evening December 8 to 24. First entry is at 4.30pm each night and timed entry tickets are available every 15 minutes until 7.30pm. Parking is included, and tickets start at £9 for children and £12.50 for adults.