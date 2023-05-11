The free event is part of a nationwide Cathedrals at Night campaign in which visitors will have the chance to explore the cathedral after dark alongside the family-friendly Eurovision evening.Visitors can turn up between 7pm and midnight. The competition screening will start at 8pm, so visitors are advised to arrive early if they want to catch the whole show – and get a good seat. Refreshments and a limited bar will be available throughout the evening, with a portion of the profits going to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. The DEC (Disasters Emergency Committee) is a UK-based charity that helps people affected by disasters and conflicts around the world.Portsmouth Cathedral’s events manager, Jemima Crayden said: ‘To make the event inclusive for everyone, we've made sure it's family-friendly and organised a Eurovision-themed quiz that's both fun and interactive. And by donating a portion of our refreshment profits to the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal, we hope to play a small part in helping those in need.”‘There is no dress code for the event, but visitors are encouraged to come in their best Eurovision-themed outfits or in colours to support their favourite country. Please note this will be a family-friendly event, and visitors are not allowed to bring their own refreshments into the cathedral.’To find out more about the evening or for more of Portsmouth Cathedral’s summer programme, visit portsmouthcathedral.org.uk