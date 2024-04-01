Stamshaw Schools PATCH, the PTFA for Stamshaw Infant and Stamshaw Junior School, is hosting Happy's Circus on Saturday, April 27 with doors opening at 1.30pm and the show - to which everyone is invited - starting at 2pm. It is also holding a free-to-enter family fun day the same day from 10am -2pm at Stamshaw Junior School.

Happy's Circus is heading to Portsmouth

Tickets cost £10 is bought over the Easter weekend, and £12 after. For more details or to buy tickets visit www.stamshawpatch.org/events-1/happys-circus.

It is just one of a number of fundraisers planned by the fundraising group with a summer fete being held at Stamshaw Junior School June 29 between 10am and 3pm. It is free to enter and open to the whole community.

The charity is also launching regular car boot sales taking place on the third Sunday of every month starting April 21 until September, excluding August, until September at Stamshaw Junior School.