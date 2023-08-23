Fabulous fun planned at the Emsworth Show - full details including ticket prices

Emsworth Show is returning this bank holiday

Organisers describe it as the ‘best big little show’ in the south and are expecting a bumper crowd at the event in the town’s New Life Church grounds in Thorney Road (PO10 8BN).

The Emsworth Show is staged in association with Emsworth Horticultural Society every August bank holiday Monday, and is organised by a committee of dedicated locals volunteering their time to put on a lovely day out for the whole family – without breaking the bank.

The gates will open at 10.30am and the fun continues until 5pm.

A fun-packed day is promised with attractions including displays in two arenas, live music, plenty of food and drink options, crafts, tombolas and classic cars.

And of course there is the main event – the horticultural marquee, in which hundreds of entrants will display their creations, ranging from dahlias to Madeira cakes, from children's craft to some stunning local photography.

Many classes in the marquee will be judged, and the standard of entries as people bid for the prizes is always high.

In the main arena, the fun starts with TS Sturdy musicians and continues with The Mighty Smith, Elf Equine and Canine Agility, Angie Mac Hula, Anton Juggler, Melana Dance and Best In Show.

The team from the Mary Puppins Pet Pantry are running a doggy gala with prizes for: Most Handsome Pup, Prettiest Pup, Most Handsome Male, Most Gorgeous Girl, Best Male Rescue, Best Female Rescue, Top young handler and male and female Golden Oldies.

There is a free bus service for local residents or for people arriving in Emsworth by train. There is also free parking for those travelling from a little further.

Tickets for adults are priced at £7, while children aged 12 or under get in for free. Carers also get in free Tickets can be purchased on the day but to beat the queues by using the fast-track system you can buy online – see www.emsworthshow.co.uk/show-tickets to do so.