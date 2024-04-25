FAITH IN THE COMMUNITY: Cbeebies star will lead pirate-themed services
WE’RE getting really excited about welcoming CBeebies presenter Gemma Hunt to lead two pirate-themed family services at our church next month.
Gemma has been the presenter of the children’s gameshow Swashbuckle, which has a pirate theme, since 2013. And she also happens to have a Christian faith.
She’ll be at St John the Baptist Church, Locks Heath, to lead two services on the afternoon of May 12. That evening, she’ll also be interviewed about her faith and her career in broadcasting.
The two pirate parties will be happening at 1pm and 3pm, and will include stories, songs and a pirate quest. She’ll also be sharing an interactive Bible story about The Lost Coin.
We’ve been asking local people to book tickets for this as we wanted to prioritise those in the immediate neighbourhood. We’re delighted to say that both services are already sold out among young families living nearby.
If you’d like to come, you can be added to the reserve list. Do contact our parish office via www.stjohnslocksheath.org.uk, and we’ll be in touch if others drop out.
Gemma will also be at our church from 7pm, when she’ll be interviewed about her faith and her work. Those of all ages are invited to attend. Tickets cost £2, including a glass of Prosecco, and advanced booking is essential. You can book via www.stjohnslocksheath.org.uk.
It’s the fourth time that I’ve had the privilege of hosting a service led by Gemma. She did something similar at my previous church in Worksop before I moved down to Locks Heath last year. She has an amazing ability to connect with children of all ages, and has lots to say about how her faith affects her work.
The children who come along feel they already know her, because they’ve seen her on the TV, and she is just as warm in real-life as she is when broadcasting.
I know that the families who come to these pirate parties will have an amazing time, and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m also pleased that Gemma can be interviewed about the difference that her Christian faith makes to her life. I know people will be fascinated to hear about it.
To find out more, see: www.portsmouth.anglican.org/pirate
ST JOHN THE BAPTIST CHURCH, Church Road, Locks Heathwww.stjohnslocksheath.org.uk