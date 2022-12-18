2. Find the reindeer at Fort Nelson

Nine naughty reindeer are hiding around Fort Nelson, and staff are appealing for younger visitors to help round them up in time to pull Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve. Rudolf and his friends were spotted on security cameras jumping over the ramparts into the Victorian fort at the top of Portsdown Hill. A free festive worksheet with a trail and puzzles will help children track them down. Entry to the museum is free and it is open daily, 10am-4pm, except on December 24, 25 and 26.

Photo: PR