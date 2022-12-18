THE Christmas holidays are here – which means two weeks without school.
While this is great for the youngsters, it can prove a headache for their parents.
Here are a few family-friendly events and things to do to suit all budgets from across our region.
First up is Glow – Marwell Zoo’s glittering trails of fairy lights, beautifully lit trees and light sculptures.
There will also be a number of interactive displays including fantastic glowing moon chairs on the mile-long trail. The immersive light extravaganza will transform Marwell’s majestic grounds into a twinkling wonderland full of fairy lights, magic and delight.
Glow Marwell opens at 5pm after the zoo has closed to day guests, and tickets are completely separate from zoo admission.
Go to marwell.org.uk/christmas.
1. It's A Wonderful Life screening
The Kings Theatre, Southsea, has its annual screening of the 1946 classic Christmas film It’s a Wonderful Life on Monday, December 19 at 7pm.
Ticket price includes mulled wine and a mince pie.
George Bailey has so many problems he is thinking about ending it all – and it’s Christmas! But his guardian angel, Clarence, show George what his town would have looked like if it hadn’t been for all his good deeds over the years. Tickets £12. Go to kingsportsmouth.co.uk.
Photo: submitted
2. Find the reindeer at Fort Nelson
Nine naughty reindeer are hiding around Fort Nelson, and staff are appealing for younger visitors to help round them up in time to pull Santa’s sleigh on Christmas Eve.
Rudolf and his friends were spotted on security cameras jumping over the ramparts into the Victorian fort at the top of Portsdown Hill.
A free festive worksheet with a trail and puzzles will help children track them down.
Entry to the museum is free and it is open daily, 10am-4pm, except on December 24, 25 and 26.
Photo: PR
3. The Magic Library
The Spring Arts Centre in Havant is inviting families to enter its Magic Library, from Monday to Saturday, December 19-24.
Devised by the Olivier-award winning theatre company Little Bulb, entry to this magical Christmas installation is free.
Visitors are invited to step into a world of enchantment with eccentric wizards, secret portals, flying books and magic spells.
The experience lasts 15 minutes, from 10am-3pm (10am-1pm on Christmas Eve).
Go to thespring.co.uk.
Photo: PR
4. Portsmouth Baroque choir and car meet at Port Solent
Join the Salvation Army Band and Portsmouth Baroque choir from 6.30pm, outside The Harvester, for carols on The Boardwalk at Port Solent on Wednesday, December 21.
Then on Boxing Day, car enthusiasts – and all other visitors – are invited to a festive Car Meet Special. A range of classic cars will be on show at this popular event, from 10am to midday, in the Port Solent car park.
Parking is free. For more information go to portsolent.com.
Photo: PR