Family fun day at Fort Purbrook returns for 2023 - full details and how to book

A fantastic day of family fun will take place at Fort Purbrook offering the chance to try a range of activities including archery, rifle shooting, climbing and its junior assault course.
By Kelly Brown
Published 28th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

The event will take place on Sunday (July 2) between 11am and 4pm with members of the community invited to have a go at a number of activities usually offered at the site including laser tag, its under fives soft play area, pony rides and judo. Horses from the neighbouring Fort Widley site will also be giving a display in the arena.

There will also an opportunity to understand more about the Fort’s heritage by joining a mini tour of the tunnels. Refreshments will be available from the BBQ and pop up café. There will be parking available in the fields but car sharing or using public transport is recommended.

Tickets must be bought in advance and cost £6 for adults with under 16s free. To book call 023 9232 1223 or visit peterashleyactivitycentres.co.uk/family-fun-day.

A previous year's family fun day has been at Fort Purbrook Picture Ian Hargreaves (180701-1_fun)A previous year's family fun day has been at Fort Purbrook Picture Ian Hargreaves (180701-1_fun)
A previous year's family fun day has been at Fort Purbrook Picture Ian Hargreaves (180701-1_fun)
