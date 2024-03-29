Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southwick Revival 'Spirit of D-Day' is returning and will be marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in its own unique style as the village reverts back to the 1940s, providing a nostalgic background and experiences of daily life in wartime Britain.

Pictured is Georgia Mann, Darcey Harms at a previous year's event

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as military and vintage vehicles, there are 1940s school lessons, talks, re-enactors, guided walking tours, best-dressed competition, steam bus rides, vintage fair, a field gun competition, 1940s music, swing dancing, marching bands and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This event is organised by the volunteer group Southwick Revival which joins forces with Southwick Park to commemorate the 80 th Anniversary of D-Day. All proceeds are divided between local projects and SSAFA, which as the UK's oldest national Armed Forces charity has worked for more than 130 years to help the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.

Tickets costs are: Adult General Entry: £10, £12 on gate; Under 16 General Entry: £7, £9 on gate; Under 5: Free of Charge; Family Ticket: £27 (valid for 2 adults, 3 children) not available on gate.