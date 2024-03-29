D-Day 80: Fantastic Southwick Revival to make a return as village turns back the clock to the 1940s
Southwick Revival 'Spirit of D-Day' is returning and will be marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day in its own unique style as the village reverts back to the 1940s, providing a nostalgic background and experiences of daily life in wartime Britain.
As well as military and vintage vehicles, there are 1940s school lessons, talks, re-enactors, guided walking tours, best-dressed competition, steam bus rides, vintage fair, a field gun competition, 1940s music, swing dancing, marching bands and more.
This event is organised by the volunteer group Southwick Revival which joins forces with Southwick Park to commemorate the 80 th Anniversary of D-Day. All proceeds are divided between local projects and SSAFA, which as the UK's oldest national Armed Forces charity has worked for more than 130 years to help the Armed Forces, veterans and their families.
Tickets costs are: Adult General Entry: £10, £12 on gate; Under 16 General Entry: £7, £9 on gate; Under 5: Free of Charge; Family Ticket: £27 (valid for 2 adults, 3 children) not available on gate.
For more details visit www.southwickrevival.co.uk where the full event programme is available.
