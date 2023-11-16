Fabulous festive fun will be had in Fareham this weekend as the town turns on its Christmas lights.

The free family-friendly event will see thousands of residents flocking to the pedestrianised area of West Street on Saturday, November 18 to join in with face painting, fun fair rides, festive gift stalls, delicious food and drink and activities all day between 10am and 7pm. There will be performers throughout the day, both on the main stage and entertaining the crowds along West Street.

Father Christmas would not miss this event and the Christmas lights will be switched on at 5.30pm by the winner of Fareham Borough Council's summer colouring competition, supported by the Mayor of Fareham, Cllr Fred Birkett and Mayoress Lisa Birkett.

The day's festivities will finish in a flourish of gold, with the spectacular finale show on stage which is not to be missed. The day's events are also once again supporting the 'Live Love Local' message, encouraging people to shop local and help support Fareham's range of independent businesses.

Pictured is Fareham's Christmas lights switch on last November. Picture: Keith Woodland

Fareham’s Golden Christmas Trail will be launched on Saturday, where families can be in with a chance of winning fabulous prizes by picking up trail sheets from Vito Lounge or Waterstones and following the golden trail around the festive town centre to find signs with a letter at each location. Once all of the signs have been found, the letters can be unscrambled to complete a phrase.

Completed trail sheets can be returned to Vito Lounge or Waterstones, or a photo of them can be sent to [email protected]. The competition will run until Saturday, December 16, and winners will be contacted in January 2024.

While the trail is a great activity for families to take part in, it is also intended to encourage shoppers into Fareham and help raise awareness of the businesses in the town centre, particularly the independent traders in both West Street and High Street.

