News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Follow Fort Nelson's winter sports trail this festive holiday

YOUNGSTERS are being invited to go and hunt for a winter sports trail hidden around Fort Nelson and solve a puzzle.

By Chris Broom
1 hour ago - 1 min read

The free trail is running now until January 15 as part of the Portsdown Hill attraction’s Festive Fun at the Fort programme. Fourteen trail boards, each with a different winter sport and a letter of the alphabet on it, will be placed around the Victorian fort. Find the boards, collect the letters and solve the word puzzle to get a winner’s sticker.

Visitors can also explore the Royal Armouries’ national collection of artillery and historic cannon, spanning 600 years of history.

Hide Ad

Public engagement manager, Elizabeth Puddick, said: ‘This family activity is the perfect way to walk off the Christmas pudding and explore the fort – and it’s free. So come along and have a fun day out at Fort Nelson over the Christmas holidays.”

There is a free winter trail for children to follow at Fort Nelson this Christmas holiday and in to 2023
Most Popular

    Visitors need to book their free visit in advance at royalarmouries.org as the site has capacity limits.