The free trail is running now until January 15 as part of the Portsdown Hill attraction’s Festive Fun at the Fort programme. Fourteen trail boards, each with a different winter sport and a letter of the alphabet on it, will be placed around the Victorian fort. Find the boards, collect the letters and solve the word puzzle to get a winner’s sticker.

Visitors can also explore the Royal Armouries’ national collection of artillery and historic cannon, spanning 600 years of history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public engagement manager, Elizabeth Puddick, said: ‘This family activity is the perfect way to walk off the Christmas pudding and explore the fort – and it’s free. So come along and have a fun day out at Fort Nelson over the Christmas holidays.”

There is a free winter trail for children to follow at Fort Nelson this Christmas holiday and in to 2023

Most Popular