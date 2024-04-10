Former Obama aide to deliver keynote lecture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michael Wear, who was Faith Adviser to President Obama, and is chief executive of the Center for Christianity and Public Life, will deliver the 2024 Dolling Lecture on April 17.

He will argue that the spiritual health and civic character of individuals is deeply tied to the state of our politics and public affairs.

The Dolling Lecture is named after Father Robert Dolling, a Victorian priest who worked in the inner-city of Portsmouth and published a book in 1896 entitled ‘Ten Years in a Portsmouth Slum’, detailing this work. Lectures in his memory have been organised regularly over the past few years.

Michael Wear

This lecture is entitled ‘The Spirit of Our Politics: Spiritual Formation and the Renovation of Public Life’, and is sponsored by the independent charity the Council for Social Responsibility, which operates from the Diocese of Portsmouth’s offices. It will start at 6.30pm on April 17 in Portsmouth Cathedral.

Michael Wear will argue that “the kind of people we are has much to do the kind of politics and public life that we have.” Drawing on the work of Dallas Willard, he will contends that spiritual formation is central to civic renewal.

He will describe how Christian resources can undermine the toxic logic of our politics, and free us up to participate in political life in a spirit of loving service.

He is the founder, president and chief executive of the Centre for Christianity and Public Life, a non-partisan, non-profit institution based in Washington, with a mission to contend for the credibility of Christian resources in public life.

For well over a decade, he has served as a trusted resource and advisor for a range of civic leaders on matters of faith and public life, including as a White House and presidential campaign staffer.

Michael previously led Public Square Strategies, a consulting firm he founded that helps religious organisations, political organisations, businesses and others effectively navigate the rapidly changing American religious and political landscape.